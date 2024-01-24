US strikes two Houthi missiles in Yemen

WASHINGTON: American forces destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles in Yemen that posed an imminent threat to ships in the area, the US military said Tuesday.

The United States and Britain have carried out two rounds of joint strikes aimed at reducing the Houthis' ability to target shipping, while Washington has also launched a series of unilateral air raids on the Iran-backed rebels' missiles.

The latest strikes -- which took place early on Wednesday morning Yemen time -- targeted "two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.