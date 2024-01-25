Canada to examine alleged election interference by India amid existing tensions

Canada's federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference is looking to examine alleged meddling by India in the country's last two general elections. The commission had been set up in September last year to probe possible interference by China, Russia, and other foreign states or non-state actors in the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal elections.



In a release on Wednesday, the Commission said it has “requested that the Government of Canada’s collection and production of document” should include "information and documents relating to alleged interference by India related to the 2019 and 2021 elections.”



The commission's initial hearings, to begin Monday, will look at the challenges and limitations of disclosing classified national security information and intelligence to the public.

An interim report from the commission is due on May 3, with a final report expected by the end of the year.