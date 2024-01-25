Death toll rises to 12 in shelling of UN shelter in Gaza: UN

PALESTINIAN TERRORITIES: The death toll from tank fire on a United Nations shelter in Gaza's main southern city of Khan Yunis has risen to 12, a top UN aid official said Thursday.

"Twelve people have now been confirmed dead with over 75 injuries, 15 of whom are in a critical condition," Thomas White, Gaza director of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), said in a statement.

On Wednesday, two tank shells struck the UN shelter in Khan Yunis where thousands of displaced Palestinians have taken refuge, he said.