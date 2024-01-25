Four Indians die in mass drowning at Australia's Philip Island

MELBOURNE: Four Indians, including two women, have been killed in a drowning incident at an unpatrolled beach in the Australian state of Victoria, the worst tragedy in Victorian waters in almost 20 years, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Phillip Island, Victoria.

Emergency services responded to reports of four people struggling in the water near Newhaven about 3.30 pm on Wednesday and all were found unresponsive, news.com reported.

"Life Saving Victoria was called to assist four people in trouble in the waters off Forrest Caves on Phillip Island, only a couple of kilometres from our patrolled lifeguard site," Kane Treloar, the Life Saving Victoria state agency commander, said.

Upon arriving at the scene, our lifeguards found that off-duty lifeguards had pulled three of those people from the water and one of our rescue boats pulled that last person from the water.

All were unconscious and unresponsive and the rescuers started CPR.

The victims were not named by the authorities so far. "Despite the efforts of all involved, three of those people unfortunately passed away," Treloar said.

The Indian High Commission in Canberra on Thursday posted on X, the tragic drowning.

"Heartbreaking tragedy in Australia: 4 Indians lost their lives in a drowning incident at Phillip Island, Victoria. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @cgimelbourne team is in touch with friends of the deceased for all necessary assistance @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar," the High Commission posted.