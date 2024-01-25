Photojournalist Motaz Azaiza leaves Gaza for Qatar: A symbol of resilience

Since the war began, Motaz gained millions of followers across various platforms. In over 100 days since October 7, his Instagram following surged from 27,500 to 18.25 million, Facebook grew to nearly 500,000 followers, and he now boasts one million followers on X, previously known as Twitter.

In addition to his social media contributions, Azaiza has created content for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNWRA). Many social media users expressed gratitude to Azaiza for his war coverage, with numerous hailing him as a hero.

In a video posted on his social media accounts Tuesday, Azaiza told his nearly 20 million followers he was laying down his blue "Press" flak jacket — for now. His caption read that he had to leave Gaza "for a lot of reasons," but he did not explain further.

"I'm sorry but, God willing, hopefully soon I will come back … and help build Gaza again," he said in the video before sharing farewells with friends and colleagues surrounding him.