Photojournalist Motaz Azaiza leaves Gaza for Qatar: A symbol of resilience

Photojournalist Motaz Azaiza, known for documenting the Gaza Strip's war impact, has left Gaza for Qatar. He announced his departure on Instagram and later boarded a Qatari military plane at Egypt's El Arish International Airport on 23rd January . The circumstances of his exit from Gaza and the reasons for evacuation remain unclear.
The Palestinian, who is just 24-years -old drew global attention by documenting The Israel-Hamas war.
Azaiza's reporting frequently featured unedited videos portraying the aftermath of Israeli air strikes, capturing scenes of injured children and families trapped under rubble.
Since the war began, Motaz gained millions of followers across various platforms. In over 100 days since October 7, his Instagram following surged from 27,500 to 18.25 million, Facebook grew to nearly 500,000 followers, and he now boasts one million followers on X, previously known as Twitter.
In addition to his social media contributions, Azaiza has created content for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNWRA). Many social media users expressed gratitude to Azaiza for his war coverage, with numerous hailing him as a hero.
In a video posted on his social media accounts Tuesday, Azaiza told his nearly 20 million followers he was laying down his blue "Press" flak jacket — for now. His caption read that he had to leave Gaza "for a lot of reasons," but he did not explain further.
"I'm sorry but, God willing, hopefully soon I will come back … and help build Gaza again," he said in the video before sharing farewells with friends and colleagues surrounding him.
The Committee to Protect Journalists, based in New York, has recorded 76 journalists and media personnel killed in the territory since October 7, relying on information from regional sources and media reports. However, alternative counts suggest a toll exceeding 100.
GQ Middle East had bestowed the title "Man of the Year 2023" upon Motaz. According to them The Palestinian photojournalist has become a global symbol of resilience and hope, showcasing the power of digital activism and emphasizing that courage manifests in various ways—whether a conscious choice or an involuntary circumstance, as exemplified by the 24-year-old.
Amid the conflict, he documented himself among Palestinian children, all displaying peace signs, accompanied by the caption: “We teach you life, people.
Motaz Azaiza, like every Palestinian journalist in Gaza chronicling the strife of Palestinians, transcends the role of a journalist; he was the window of the world to Gaza.