Alabama executes a man using untested method of nitrogen gas

ATMORE, Ala.: Alabama executed a convicted murderer with nitrogen gas Thursday, putting him to death with a first-of-its-kind method that once again put the US at the forefront of the debate over capital punishment. The state said the method would be humane, but critics called it cruel and experimental.

Officials said Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, was pronounced dead at 8.25 p.m. at an Alabama prison after breathing pure nitrogen gas through a face mask to cause oxygen deprivation. It marked the first time that a new execution method has been used in the United States since lethal injection, now the most commonly used method, was introduced in 1982.

He was convicted for the brutal murder of a pastor's wife in 1988.

Al.com, Alabama-based news site reports:

"I'm leaving with love, peace and light," were his last words. Smiths last words. According to media witnesses, included: " Tonight Alabama causes humanity to take a step backwards...Thank you for supporting me. Love all of you."

After the gas began to flow, Smith smiled and nodded toward his family and signed " I love you."