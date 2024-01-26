As US brings home large numbers of jailed Americans, some families are still waiting for their turn

WASHINGTON: By any standard, the past 18 months have been remarkable for getting wrongfully detained Americans home. There were major swaps with adversaries like Iran and Russia, including one that secured the freedom of WNBA star Brittney Griner, and a large prisoner exchange just last month with Venezuela.

But Harrison Li has had little to celebrate. Despite the succession of high-profile releases, jubilant family reunions and triumphant photos on government airplanes, his father, Kai, remains detained in China on espionage charges his family says are bogus and politically motivated.

Li, a Stanford University doctoral student, says though he feels “so much joy and happiness” for the other families — many of whom he’s become friendly with over the years — “I’d be lying if I didn’t say that then the next thought is, you know, when’s it our turn?”

He added, “When you see so many folks come home but then you still see your loved one not, then, yeah, there’s definitely an element of frustration.”

Li is not alone. For all the releases of wrongly detained Americans, several dozen remain imprisoned or held hostage, often by a hostile government. In some instances, there have been few signs of progress, and families have sometimes seen the foreign countries that are holding their loved ones release other detainees — but not yet their relatives.

Those sensitivities are not lost on Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs and the Biden administration’s public face for matters related to hostages and wrongful detainees — the label applied to Americans jailed in foreign countries on legally specious allegations or for improper motivations.

He handles negotiations with foreign governments and once the deal is done flies out to bring the released prisoner back, routinely telling them that on behalf of the U.S. government, “I’m here to take you home.”

“There’s always a very short-lived celebration because we still have a lot of work to do to bring other people home,” Carstens said in an interview.

The Biden administration has been notably aggressive in cutting deals, signing off on prisoner exchanges and other concessions that would once have been unthinkable and achieving releases at what advocates say is a historically high level. U.S. officials have called bringing home wrongfully detained Americans a core administration priority even when it brushes up against other foreign policy or law enforcement interests, though in all cases, the ability to get a deal done depends on negotiators reaching mutually agreeable conditions — no small thing for countries who otherwise have little they agree on.