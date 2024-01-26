South Africa's genocide case against Israel explained

The International Court of Justice will hand down a landmark ruling Friday in South Africa's case against Israel over alleged genocidal acts in Gaza.

Here are some key questions about a case that has drawn global interest:

Will the court decide whether Israel is committing genocide?

No. At this stage, the ICJ is only deciding whether to impose emergency orders on Israel ("provisional measures" in the court's jargon).

A ruling on whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza will be for a second stage of the procedure and will likely take years.

The war started on October 7 when Hamas staged an unprecedented attack on Israel that left about 1,140 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel's relentless military campaign on Gaza since has left at least 25,900 dead, about 70 per cent of them women, children and adolescents, according to the Hamas government's health ministry.