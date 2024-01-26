The US and Iraq will begin talks soon on ending the mission of the US-led military coalition in Iraq

The ministry said Iraq is committed to ensuring the “ safety of the international coalition’s advisers during the negotiation period in all parts of the country” and to “maintaining stability and preventing escalation.”

Iraqi officials have periodically called for a withdrawal of coalition forces for years, particularly in the wake of a U.S. airstrike in January 2020 that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis outside the Baghdad airport.

The U.S. is part of a multinational coalition of forces in Iraq, but it was not clear what the eventual U.S.-Iraq agreements would mean for those other nations. On a background phone call with reporters Thursday to provide additional details on the Iraq-U.S. talks, a U.S. official said on the condition of anonymity that each of those nations would maintain its own bilateral relations with the government of Iraq.

An eventual reduction in forces also raises questions about how the U.S. would be able to similarly sustain its counter-IS mission in Syria without troops in Iraq. The forward bases in Syria, where the U.S. maintains about 900 troops, get airlift and logistical support from the U.S. installations in Iraq. The official would not discuss how an Iraq drawdown might impact those operations.

The U.S. has had a continuous presence in Iraq since its 2003 invasion. Although all U.S. combat forces left in 2011, thousands of troops returned in 2014 to help the government of Iraq defeat IS.

In the years since, the presence of U.S. forces conducting counter-IS missions and training has been a lightning rod for an increasingly influential faction of Iran-aligned militias and politicians in the country. There are an estimated 2,500 U.S. troops deployed to Iraq now.