UN agency for Palestinian refugees sacks employees for alleged role in Hamas' October 7 attack

JERUSALEM: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Friday it had sacked several employees accused by Israel of involvement in Hamas's October 7 attack, prompting the United States to suspend critical funding.

The head of the agency, Philippe Lazzarini, vowed to hold "accountable, including through criminal prosecution" any UNRWA employee found to have taken part in acts of terror.

In response to the firings, UN chief Antonio Guterres pledged to conduct an "urgent and comprehensive independent review of UNRWA", his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The US State Department said it had "temporarily paused additional funding" to the agency while it reviewed the claims as well as the UN's plan to address concerns.

Twelve employees "may have been involved", it added.

Israel's foreign ministry said Friday it was "expecting an urgent investigation of UNRWA on the involvement of its employees in the terror attack of October 7."

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, said the sackings proved long-standing claims that "UNRWA employees are collaborators of the terrorist organization Hamas."