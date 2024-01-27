British-Indian man who 'joked' about blowing up plane acquitted by Spanish court

LONDON: A Spanish court has acquitted a British-Indian man of public disorder after he joked to friends about being a member of the Taliban and planning to blow up a flight from London's Gatwick to Menorca in Spain in 2022.

Aditya Verma admitted to telling his friends in July 2022: "On my way to blow up the plane. I'm a member of the Taliban."

He however said he had made the joke in a private Snapchat group and never intended to "cause public distress", the BBC reported.

A judge in Madrid ruled on Friday that "no explosive was found that would lead one to believe it was a real threat".