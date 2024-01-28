Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger quit West African bloc ECOWAS

The military regimes in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced Sunday their immediate withdrawal from the West African bloc ECOWAS, saying it has become a threat to member states.

The leaders of the three Sahel nations issued a statement saying it was a "sovereign decision" to leave the Economic Community of West African States "without delay".

Struggling with jihadist violence and poverty, the regimes have had tense ties with ECOWAS since coups took place in Niger last July, Burkina Faso in 2022 and Mali in 2020.

All three -- founding members of the bloc in 1975 -- were suspended from ECOWAS with Niger and Mali facing heavy sanctions as the bloc tried to push for the early return of civilian governments with elections.

The sanctions were an "irrational and unacceptable posture" at a time when the three "have decided to take their destiny in hand" -- a reference to the coups that removed civilian administrations.

The three nations have hardened their positions in recent months and joined forces in an "Alliance of Sahel States".