'Intensive battles' continue in Gaza as UN chief calls on donors to maintain aid

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Heavy fighting raged in Gaza Sunday amid a fierce row over the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees that has called its future into question.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on donor states to guarantee the flow of vital aid to Gaza after several halted funding to the agency, UNRWA, over Israeli claims that some of its staff participated in the October 7 attacks.

The Israeli army on Sunday said special forces were continuing to engage in "intensive battles" in Gaza's main southern city of Khan Yunis, where it said troops eliminated "terrorists and located large quantities of weapons".

Strikes were also carried out in central and northern Gaza, it added.

As heavy fighting sent more people fleeing south towards the Egyptian border, the row over the UNRWA aid agency for Palestinian refugees deepened.

UNRWA said on Friday it had fired several employees over Israel's unspecified accusations about the involvement of some of its staff in Hamas's October 7 attack.

Donors including Germany, Britain, Italy, Australia and Finland on Saturday followed the lead of the United States, which said it had suspended additional funding to the agency over the accusations.

"While I understand their concerns -- I was myself horrified by these accusations -- I strongly appeal to the governments that have suspended their contributions to, at least, guarantee the continuity of UNRWA's operations," Guterres said late Saturday.

He said the "abhorrent alleged acts" of some UNRWA staff should not mean that its thousands of other humanitarian workers should be penalised.

"The dire needs of the desperate populations they serve must be met," he said.