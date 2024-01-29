India- Saudi Arabia holds first joint military exercise ‘Sada Tanseeq’

NEW DELHI: In a major boost of ties the militaries of India and Saudi Arabia are conducting their first Joint Military Exercise named as Sada Tanseeq.

The Indian Army on Mondays said, “The inaugural edition of India-Saudi Arabia Joint Military Exercise ‘Sada Tanseeq’ commenced today at Mahajan, Rajasthan. The Exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 29th January to 10th February 2024.”

The Saudi Arabian contingent comprising 45 personnel is being represented by Royal Saudi Land Forces. The Indian Army contingent also comprising 45 personnel is being represented by a Battalion from the Brigade of the Guards (Mechanised Infantry).