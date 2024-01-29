Iranian foreign minister says 'third countries' supporting terrorism along border with Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Less than a week after Iran attacked terrorist camps in a border region in Pakistan and the latter retaliated, the two countries have made a U-turn. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who is visiting Pakistan, said that terrorism on the border between Iran and Pakistan is supported by 'third countries'.

"There is no doubt that the militants located in the border areas of Pakistan and Iran were led and supported by third countries and they never favour any good action in line with the benefits of the Iranian and Pakistani governments and nations," Abdollahian said on Monday.

He had been invited by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani after Pakistan had recalled its Ambassador and asked the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan (who was in Iran then) not to return. Full diplomatic ties have now been restored.

The Iranian minister also said that the two nations 'never had any territorial differences'.

"Our historical and bilateral relations and connections testify that we are a single nation in two different geographical positions," Abdollahain said.

"We are here, so in a loud voice we will tell all terrorists that Iran and Pakistan will not provide them with any opportunity to endanger our common security," the Iranian FM added.

He also said that Iran and Pakistan have agreed to take further actions as soon as possible when it comes to border security and fighting terrorism, besides expanding trade, commerce and economic cooperation.