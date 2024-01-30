Enemy drone that killed US troops in Jordan was mistaken for a US drone, preliminary report suggests

The drone attack was one of dozens on U.S. troops in the Middle East since Hamas launched attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, igniting the war in Gaza. But it's the first in which American service members have been killed.

Biden promised on Sunday to "hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing" but said the U.S. wasn't seeking to get into another conflict in the Middle East.

Kirby also made clear that American patience has worn thin after more than two months of attacks by Iranian proxies on U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria and Jordan and on U.S. Navy and commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The proxy groups — including Yemen's Houthi rebels and Iraq based Kataeb Hezbollah — say the attacks are in response to Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza.

"We are not looking for a war with Iran," Kirby told reporters. "That said, this was a very serious attack. It had lethal consequences. We will respond, and we respond appropriately."