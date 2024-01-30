French President Emmanuel Macron announces launch of special French programme for Indian students

NEW DELHI: French President, Emmanuel Macron, has announced the launch of Classes Internationales for Indian students to learn French.
This is an immediate outcome of President Macron’s recently concluded visit to India wherein Indian students wishing to study in France could opt for a special French Language programme for a year before pursuing a degree course. This course will be available from fall this year (September 2024).
“We want to welcome 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030” and added that, if this goal is met, “I would be the happiest President”.
The joint statement issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron shows that the two leaders have agreed to support the initiative of setting up international classes which will be available from September this year.
"Indian students through this programme can be taught French as a foreign language, methodology and academic contents in highly reputed French universities in France during one academic year, before entering their chosen curricula in France,’’ according to the French Embassy in Delhi.
The French Embassy will also offer scholarships to outstanding students to support their higher education. India is the largest beneficiary of French scholarships.
During President Macron’s visit to Jaipur, while he was touring Amber Fort, President Macron interacted with Indian students from Alliance Française de Jaipur, the French departments of Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, and alumni back from France after graduation.
The French government, as an incentive to Indian students pursuing a master's degree, will be offering a 5-year short-stay Schengen visa for alumni.