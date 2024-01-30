From placards to guns: Myanmar's democracy protesters battle junta

NAUNGCHO: Three years ago, young placard-waving Myanmar democracy protesters were hounded from the streets of Mandalay city by soldiers in the wake of the military's latest coup.

Last month some of those same protesters faced off against the military again -- but this time they were operating a mortar in northern Shan state, firing rounds at a junta position with swift, practised movements.

The coup launched three years ago on Thursday was supposed to put control of Myanmar firmly back in the hands of the military after a 10-year experiment with democracy.

Instead it has plunged the country into civil war, crashed the economy and inspired tens of thousands of young people to join "People's Defence Forces" (PDFs) and wrest their democracy back by the gun.