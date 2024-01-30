Haitian judge seeks to interview widow of slain president in leaked arrest warrant

PORT-AU=PRINCE, Haiti: A Haitian judge investigating the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse issued an arrest warrant for his wife late last year for failing to meet with him so he could interrogate her about the case, according to a legal document leaked late Monday that The Associated Press obtained.

The warrant is dated Oct. 25 and signed by Judge Walther Voltaire, who is overseeing an ongoing investigation into the killing that occurred at Moïse’s private residence, where authorities say a group of heavily armed men shot him a dozen times and injured his wife, Martine Moïse.

The one-page warrant contains little detail except to say that authorities are seeking to interview Martine Moïse about the case. It does not state nor suggest any involvement.

Martine Moïse could not be immediately reached for comment, and a spokesman for an attorney of hers based in Florida said he was trying to reach the attorney.

Messages sent to people close to her went unanswered.

After the July 7, 2021 assassination, Martine Moïse was airlifted to a hospital in Florida for treatment. She returned unannounced to Haiti less than two weeks later, surprising many. Since then, she is believed to be residing in the U.S. and has on occasion posted about the assassination on X, the platform formally known as Twitter.