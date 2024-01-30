Man dies after UK police shooting

LONDON: A man has died after being shot by armed officers in southeast London on Tuesday, in a rare fatal police shooting in the UK.

Unlike many forces around the world, British police do not routinely carry guns but can call in specialist firearms units to deal with the most serious incidents.

The Metropolitan Police said the man who died is thought to have been in his 30s and was threatening to harm residents at an address in Surrey Quays, southeast London.

"Local officers attended and attempted to speak to the man but, after being threatened, armed officers were called and quickly attended the scene," a statement read.

"The man had got inside the property, and a police firearm was discharged. Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service immediately provided first aid but sadly the man died at the scene."

Two people were slightly injured in the incident, which happened in the early hours of Tuesday.