Qatar says Gaza truce proposal to be sent to Hamas as war rages on

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: A framework to halt the Gaza fighting and for hostage releases is to be relayed to Hamas, mediator Qatar said Monday, as a bitter row flared around the UN aid agency for Palestinians.

While deadly fighting again rocked Gaza, fears mounted of a widening regional conflict after Israel's top ally Washington vowed to respond to an attack that killed three US troops in Jordan.

Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip killed 215 more people within 24 hours, including 20 members of one family, said the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

Ground forces backed by tanks have focused on the main southern city of Khan Yunis, the hometown of Hamas's Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar.

Sinwar's office, military sites and "a significant rocket manufacturing facility" were raided by troops, the army said.