US condemns Israeli ministers' call for 'recolonization of Gaza'; death toll mounts despite ICJ ruling

France, Germany and the United States have condemned a conference attended by Israeli far-right ministers and Knesset members wherein they called for establishment of colonies in the Gaza Strip and the forced displacement of its population.

The conference was held on Sunday, January 28, 2024, reports say quoting WAFA News Agency.

Last month two far-right Israeli ministers, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, had said Palestinians should be encouraged to emigrate from Gaza. They called for Jewish settlers to return to the besieged territory.

Meanwhile, reports quoting the US Department of Defence said the three US soldiers killed in the drone attack on a US military outpost in Jordan were identified on Monday as Sgt. William Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia; Specialist Kennedy Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia; and Specialist Breonna Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia.

According to the Associated Press, the US forces may have mistaken an enemy drone for an American one and let it pass unchallenged into a desert base in Jordan where it killed the three soldiers and wounded a dozen more.

Details of the Sunday attack emerged as President Joe Biden faced a difficult balancing act, blaming Iran and looking to strike back in a forceful way without causing any further escalation of the Gaza conflict, AP said.