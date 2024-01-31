28-year-old Dutch woman dies by euthanasia after documenting her battle with 'chronic fatigue syndrome'

A 28-year-old Dutch woman who documented her battle with ME (myalgic ­encephalomyelitis), also known as CFS (chronic fatigue syndrome), died on January 27, 2024 after being euthanized.

In a final message on her blog brain fog on January 24, she announced her last day would be Saturday (Jan 27).

In her parting message Lauren Hoeve thanked everyone who has been there for her during her illness and especially in the time before she announced her euthanasia wish.

Although assisted dying has been legal in the Netherlands since 2002, Lauren had to face a number of hurdles with her euthanasia application, Mirror reports.

In her final message, Lauren wrote: "I chose to make the date and time public because you have all been so excited for this moment with me. I know from experience how supportive it can be to know when it is happening so that you can reflect on it for a moment or light a candle if you wish."

An update has since been given by Lauren's loved ones, which reads: "Lauren passed away peacefully at 1.55 pm in the presence of her parents Leonie and Peter and her best friend Lau. We would like to thank you for your compassion and support. Leonie, Peter and Lau."

In a homage, Mary Vinther, a friend of Lauren, described her as "daring, kind, and — even on her last days — so effortlessly funny."