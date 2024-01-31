China executes couple who threw two toddlers out of a window in 2020

BEIJING: China on Wednesday executed a couple for throwing two young children out of the window of an apartment building, in a case that caused nationwide outrage.

Zhang Bo and Ye Chengchen were previously found responsible for the fatal falls of the two-year-old girl and one-year-old boy from the 15th floor of a residential tower in southwest China's Chongqing.

Zhang, who was the father of the two children, had begun an affair with Ye, who was initially unaware he was married and had children.

She then urged Zhang to kill his two children, which she "regarded as obstacles" to their getting married and a "burden on their future life together", the Chongqing No. 5 Intermediate People's Court said in a statement.

In November 2020, Zhang threw his children out of the window of the apartment in the absence of their mother, with whom he had agreed to divorce.

Both were found guilty of conspiring "to kill his daughter and younger son by staging an accidental fall from the 15th floor of his apartment building", state-backed China Daily reported last year.

The couple were sentenced to death in December 2021 and executed Wednesday, the court said.