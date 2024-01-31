Lula fires Brazil’s intel agency No 2 over alleged illegal espionage

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sacked Brazil's deputy intelligence director amid an investigation into alleged illegal espionage also involving one of predecessor Jair Bolsonaro's sons, according to an official bulletin published Tuesday.

Number two intelligence official Alessandro Moretti is a target in a federal police probe investigating a clandestine government network that allegedly used Israeli spyware FirstMile to illegally eavesdrop on hundreds of politicians and public figures during the Bolsonaro presidency (2019-2022).

Investigators say a group within the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) spied on perceived Bolsonaro opponents, including supreme court justices and the former lower-house speaker.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who authorised Monday's raids -- and was himself an alleged target of the espionage -- said police had identified Jair Bolsonaro's son Carlos as part of the "political nucleus" suspected of ordering the illegal spying.

Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right ex-army captain who lost a divisive election to Lula in 2022, condemned the probe as "persecution" the day before when federal officers raided the home and offices of Carlos, who is a Rio de Janeiro city councilor and the second of the ex-president's four sons.

Lula called Bolsonaro's claim "a bunch of nonsense."

"The Brazilian government doesn't give orders to the federal police, much less the courts," the veteran leftist said in an interview with CBN radio.

Carlos Bolsonaro appeared for questioning by federal police Tuesday in Rio, but made no statement to the media. A lawyer for the Bolsonaros said the questioning was in connection with an unrelated case.