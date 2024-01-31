Imran Khan's party leader Rehan Zeb Khan shot dead, Three supporters injured in rally: Official

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party leader Rehan Zeb Khan, contesting the February 8 elections was shot dead while three of his supporters were injured after unknown gunmen indiscriminately fired at his poll campaign rally on Wednesday in the country's restive northwestern region, officials said.

Rehan, who was contesting from the Bajaur constituency for a seat in the National Assembly as an independent candidate following a recent court order that banned the PTI from contesting election, was shot dead while three of his supporters were injured when they were holding their poll campaign rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Siddiq Abad Phatak Bazar Main Chowk area.