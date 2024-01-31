UN says Israel-Hamas war leaves Gaza 'uninhabitable'

GENEVA: Israel's war against Hamas has damaged around half of all buildings in Gaza and rendered the Palestinian territory uninhabitable, with tens of billions of dollars needed to rebuild it, the UN said Wednesday.

Since the war erupted in the Gaza Strip following Hamas's deadly October 7 attacks inside Israel, the United Nations said the decline in living conditions had been "precipitous".

The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) estimated that by late November, 37,379 buildings -- the equivalent of 18 percent of the Gaza Strip's total structures -- had been damaged or destroyed in Israel's military offensive.

And since then, satellite data indicates swelling destruction, according to Rami Alazzeh, an UNCTAD economist focused on assistance to the Palestinian people, who co-authored the report.

"The new data says that 50 percent of the structures in Gaza are (damaged or) destroyed," he told AFP, warning that "the longer these (military) operations in Gaza go on... the more severe the impact will be".

"Gaza currently is uninhabitable."