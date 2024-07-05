Former UK PM Liz Truss among big-name Tory losses amidst landslide win for Labour Party

LONDON: Former British prime minister Liz Truss and several Cabinet colleagues of outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party on Friday lost their seats as the Opposition Labour Party was swept to power after more than a decade.

Truss, whose turbulent 45-day period in power has been blamed by many Conservatives for Thursday's historic defeat, lost her South West Norfolk constituency to Labour candidate, Terry Jermy, by 630 votes, having previously held a huge 24,180 majority, the BBC reported.

The result in South West Norfolk is likely to become an emblem of what looks set to be the Tories' worst-ever election result, with the exit poll predicting they will win just 131 seats nationwide.

A jaded electorate handed the party a landslide victory but also a mammoth task of reinvigorating a stagnant economy and dispirited nation.

Labour leader Keir Starmer will officially become prime minister later in the day, leading his party back to government less than five years after it suffered its worst defeat in almost a century. He will take charge in 10 Downing St. hours after Thursday's votes are counted - as Conservative leader Sunak is hustled out.

The Labour Party is estimated to have a majority of around 160 seats in the House of Commons.

Sunak, the country's first British Indian-origin prime minister, comfortably held on to his own Richmond and Northallerton seat in northern England with 23,059 votes but failed to turn things around for his party at a national level after 14 years in government.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg are among other senior Tories to have lost their seats. Mordaunt, who was tipped as a future Tory leadership contender, saw her majority of more than 15,000 overturned in Portsmouth North.

Rees-Mogg, a former business secretary, lost in North East Somerset and Hanham, with Labour overturning his 16,000 majority. He told the BBC he would not "blame anybody other than myself" and that it had been "a very bad night for the Conservatives".

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and Michelle Donelan are among a clutch of cabinet ministers to lose their seats. However, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who had been seen as vulnerable in his Godalming and Ash constituency, managed to hold on with a slender 891 majority.