UK election: Keir Starmer's Labour Party eyes landslide win, Rishi Sunak concedes defeat

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat on Friday as his Conservative Party was on course for one of its worst election defeats and the Keir Starmer-led Labour Party hurtled towards a landslide victory in the historic UK election.

Official results showed the Labour Party has won enough seats to have a majority in the UK Parliament and will form the next government.

The Labour Party is estimated to have a majority of around 160 seats in the House of Commons.

The party had won 326 of the 650 seats by 5 am Friday as counting continued.