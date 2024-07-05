What will UK foreign policy look like under Labour?

LONDON: The first month of a Keir Starmer premiership will be a whirlwind of international diplomacy including meetings with US President Joe Biden and European leaders.

His first steps on the world stage will be just days away, at the NATO 75th anniversary summit being held in Washington next Tuesday to Thursday.

Starmer will then play host at Blenheim Palace, near Oxford, in central England, on July 18, at a European Political Community meeting, with France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Olaf Scholz expected.

Labour, out of power since 2010, has pledged a foreign policy of "progressive realism", seeing a more volatile world "as it is not as we would want it to be", said David Lammy, who is expected to become foreign secretary.

The party has also pledged to "make Brexit work" and seek "an ambitious" security pact with the the European Union.

Here is a rundown of how a Labour government could approach the major international issues it faces.

China

Labour would undertake a "full audit" across all government departments of the UK's relationship with China to "set the direction and course" of its China policy, Lammy told reporters this week.

Starmer last year said the UK needed to "wean itself off" China on issues like trade, commerce and technology while acknowledging the importance of being able to cooperate on issues such as tackling climate change.

The challenge will be to balance the UK's trade and economic interests with security imperatives.

That could be complicated by a possible return of Donald Trump in Washington after the US presidential election in November.

Trump would be expected to ramp up pressure on allies to be tougher with Beijing.