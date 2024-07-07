It's France's moment of truth. Here's how its snap elections work and what comes next

PARIS: French voters face a decisive choice Sunday in the runoff of snap parliamentary elections that could produce the country’s first far-right government since the World War II Nazi occupation — or no majority emerging at all.

Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration, nationalist party National Rally stands a chance of winning a legislative majority for the first time, but the outcome remains uncertain because of a complex voting system and tactical maneuvers by political parties.

What’s happening Sunday?

Voters across France and overseas territories can cast ballots for 501 of the 577 seats in the National Assembly, the lower and most important of France’s two houses of parliament. The other 76 races were won outright in the first round of voting.

The National Rally and its allies arrived ahead in Round 1 with around one-third of the votes. A coalition of center-left, hard-left and greens parties called the New Popular Front came in second position, well ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s struggling centrist alliance.

In the frantic week between the two rounds, more than 200 centrist and left-wing candidates pulled out of races to boost the chances of their moderate rivals and try to keep National Rally candidates from winning.

Final pre election polls suggest that tactic may have diminished the far right's chances of an absolute majority. But Le Pen’s party has wider and deeper support than ever before, and it's up to voters to decide.

What are the possible outcomes?

Polling projections suggest the National Rally is likely to have the most seats in the next National Assembly -- which would be a historic first.

If it wins an absolute majority of 289 seats, Macron would be expected to appoint National Rally president Jordan Bardella as France’s new prime minister. Bardella could then form a government, and he and Macron would share power in a system called ‘’cohabitation.’’

If the party doesn’t win a majority but still has a large number of seats, Macron could name Bardella anyway, though the National Rally might refuse out of fears that its government could be ejected in a no-confidence vote.

Or Macron could seek to build a coalition with moderates and possibly choose a prime minister from the center-left.

If there’s no party with a clear mandate to govern, Macron could name a government of experts unaffiliated with political parties. Such a government would likely deal mostly with day-to-day affairs of keeping France running.

Complicating matters: Any of those options would require parliamentary approval.

If political talks take too long amid summer holidays and the July 26-Aug. 11 Olympics in Paris, Macron’s centrist government could keep a transitional government pending further decisions.