Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe rules out another salary hike for government employees this year

COLUMBO: Sri Lankan PresidentRanil Wickremesinghe has said that the government sector employees will not be given another salary increase this year, cautioning that further pay hikes without proper planning could cripple the government ahead of presidential and general elections.

The 75-year-old, widely expected to seek re-election for the office of president, acknowledged the strain on the economy, stating that previous programmes providing increased benefits and allowances had depleted excess funds, the News First portal reported on Sunday.

Wickremesinghe highlighted the Sri Lankan Rs 10,000 salary increase and additional benefits implemented under the "Aswasuma" programme.

He emphasised the need for fiscal responsibility, cautioning that further salary increases without proper planning could cripple the government, the report said.

Wickremesinghe, who has been serving the balance term of the ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa since mid-July 2022, stressed the need to prioritise national stability ahead of the upcoming elections.

The president announced the formation of a committee tasked with reviewing salary adjustments.

Their recommendations will be incorporated into the 2025 budget, paving the way for potential salary increases next year, the report said.