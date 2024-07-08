Bernie Sanders sets conditions for supporting Biden in US presidential election

WASHINGTON: Leader of the progressive movement, Senator Bernie Sanders, set a series of conditions on Sunday for supporting incumbent US President Joe Biden in the November presidential election.

"We need a strong agenda that benefits working families and not just wealthy campaign contributors. The American people want change. It will either be the change of Trump's reactionary and xenophobic policies, or change that benefits working families," Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, said in a statement.

Highly popular among youngsters and the working class, Sanders is considered as the leader of the powerful progressive movement in the country, which now has a sizable control over the ruling Democratic party.

"Biden and Democrats can win this election if they address the needs of the working class," Sanders said.

The statement gains significance given that the Biden campaign is experiencing a crisis after the president's poor performance during the June 27 debate against his Republican rival Trump.

"They have to take on the greed of corporate America and massive income and wealth inequality, raise the minimum wage to a living wage, expand Medicare to cover dental, vision and hearing, lower childhood poverty by making the child tax credit permanent, make the very rich pay their fair share into Social Security so we can expand benefits and extend its solvency, cancel medical debt, and build the low-income and affordable housing we desperately need," Sanders said.