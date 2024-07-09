Hollywood on edge about firearms in wake of 'Rust' tragedy

GLENDALE: In a studio near Los Angeles, a group of filmmakers practice framing a close-up of a rubber gun held by an actor, when they are suddenly interrupted.

"He's pointing the gun directly at the crew -- it's exactly what happened on 'Rust'", said Dutch Merrick, a veteran armorer who offers training on gun safety in movies.

"Who's going to raise that and speak up, if they see this situation?" he demands.

Merrick is referring to the infamous tragedy that took place in October 2021 on the New Mexico set of Alec Baldwin's low-budget Western "Rust."

That day, Baldwin pointed a prop gun in the direction of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He believed the revolver contained only blank bullets, but a live round struck Hutchins.

Baldwin goes on trial for involuntary manslaughter this Tuesday.

"It was a wake up call to me," said Virginia Brazier, one of the group attending Merrick's training course.

She works as a production manager, responsible for hiring film crews, including armorers and prop masters.

"I want to know what questions to ask people, to make sure that I'm vetting and doing proper recruiting to make sure that we're safe on set," she told AFP.

'Golden rules'

During the course, Merrick underlines that Rust was "underbudgeted." He believes that led to a series of failures, culminating in an "industrial accident."

He teaches students simple ways to help identify blank bullets, such as their characteristic ridged tips.

And he makes attendees learn and repeat aloud the three "golden rules" of gun safety.

Always point the gun in a safe direction. Always keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire. And always treat a firearm as if it were loaded.

These are valuable basics for an industry set on edge by the "Rust" tragedy, said Ryan Taylor, an assistant director.

"A lot of the crew members in general are just a bit more nervous," he said, at the workshop.