Bangladesh suspends job quotas after student protests

DHAKA: Bangladesh's top court on Wednesday temporarily suspended quotas for coveted government jobs after thousands of students staged nationwide protests against what they call a discriminatory system, lawyers said.

The quota system reserves more than half of well-paid and massively over-subscribed civil service posts, totalling hundreds of thousands of government jobs, for specific groups including children of liberation heroes.

Students launched protests earlier this month, demanding a merit-based system, with demonstrations on Wednesday blocking highways and railway lines.

"Our only demand is that the government abolish the quota system," said student protest leader Rasel Ahmed, from Chittagong University.

"We will not return to classrooms until our demand is met," Ahmed told AFP.