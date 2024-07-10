UNHCR chief meets Pakistan’s premier to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees following clampdown

ISLAMABAD: The head of the UN refugee agency and Pakistan’s prime minister held talks Tuesday about Afghan refugees living in uncertainty in Pakistan following the government’s anti-migrant crackdown that started last year as militants stepped up attacks on security forces.

That crackdown on undocumented Afghans in Pakistan was apparently recently put on hold, without authorities offering any explanation for this.

Pakistan has long hosted an estimated 1.7 million Afghans, most of whom fled during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation of their country. More than half a million others escaped Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in 2021, with thousands waiting in Pakistan for resettlement in the United States and elsewhere.

Since Pakistan’s widely criticized clampdown started last November, an estimated 600,000 Afghans have returned home. The undocumented Afghans are separate from refugees who have registered with the authorities and the UNHCR, though the crackdown has raised concerns among the refugee population as well.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi arrived in Pakistan on Sunday and met with Afghan refugees on the first two days of his visit.

“I spent time with Afghan refugees whose resourcefulness is testimony to their strength — and to Pakistan’s long hospitality,” Grandi wrote on the social media platform X, adding that his visit aimed to “discuss how we can best support both amidst growing challenges.”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif told the UN refugee agency chief that Afghan refugees are treated with “exemplary respect and dignity” despite facing multiple challenges, according to a statement released by his office Tuesday.

Sharif also urged the international community to “recognize the burden being shouldered by Pakistan while hosting such a large refugee population and demonstrate collective responsibility.”

He also asked for help from UNHCR to repatriate the refugees in “a safe and dignified” manner.

After the meeting, the UNHCR said Grandi expressed his appreciation that the repatriation of undocumented persons has been suspended and sought assurances that it would remain on hold.