China stages military drills with Belarus near NATO border

WASHINGTON: China is staging army drills with Belarus this week at NATO's eastern border, in a sign of escalating tensions between Beijing and the US-led defence alliance.

The joint "antiterrorist" exercises on Russian ally Belarus's soil near the Polish border come as NATO leaders gather for a summit in Washington, with the war in nearby Ukraine high on their agenda.

With relations between NATO on the one hand and China and Russia on the other at a low ebb, analysts believe that Beijing wanted to send the alliance a warning message with the timing of the drills.

Sino-Belarusian exercises have taken place before, but this is the first time since Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine, a NATO ally, in February 2022.

The exercises began July 8 in Brest, a city right on the border with Poland, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chinese defence ministry.

The statement said the manoeuvres will last until mid-July, but did not give the exact number of Chinese soldiers involved.

Both sides are working to "improve combat techniques and deepen cooperation and communication between the two armies", the statement added.

Chinese diplomatic officials insisted that the exercises were "not aimed at any country in particular".

But Poland's defence ministry slammed the timing of the exercises.

It warned of "the risk of the operations in question being used for disinformation and propaganda purposes... to coincide with the NATO summit".

However small in scale, the exercises still involve China deploying troops on NATO's doorstep, and to a country Russia used as a launchpad for its invasion of Ukraine.

And the exercises come as Beijing, one of Moscow's key partners, is also experiencing increasingly tense relations with NATO.