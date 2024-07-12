65 missing after landslide sweeps away two buses in Nepal

KATHMANDU: As many as 65 people were believed missing in Nepal after two buses were swept by a landslide triggered off the highway and into a swollen river Friday, officials said.

The two buses with 63 passengers, and two drivers went missing in the Trishuli river in the landslides at Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district.

Rescuers were trying to locate the bus and and help with rescue the passengers but the continuous rain was making rescue efforts difficult.

“As per the preliminary information both the buses were carrying a total of 63 people including the bus drivers. The landslide swept the buses at around 3:30 am. We are at the incident site and a search operation is underway. Incessant rain is hampering our efforts to search for the missing buses,” Indradev Yadav, Chief District Officer, Chitwan confirmed to ANI.

The route leading to the accident area was also blocked in several places by landslides, said government administrator Khima Nanada Bhusal.

One bus had 24 people while the other had 42 but more could have boarded the bus while on the route, Bhusal said.