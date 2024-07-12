COVID-19 still claims 1,700 lives every week globally: WHO

NEW DELHI: Covid-19 is still killing around 1,700 people a week globally, the World Health Organization said.

The world health body urged at-risk populations to keep up with their vaccinations against the disease.

“Even as we continue to study the spread of H5N1, we also continue to study COVID-19, which still kills an average of 1700 people globally every week,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“However, data show that vaccine coverage has declined among health workers and people over 60, two of the most at-risk groups.”

"WHO recommends that people in the highest-risk groups receive a COVID-19 vaccine within 12 months of their last dose," he said at a press conference.