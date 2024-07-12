Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to step down as 2024 Campaign falters

The ‘freak-out’

On the Sunday news shows, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman stepped up to offer a defense of the president. He, too, had epically flopped in a debate.

Five months after a stroke, Fetterman was hopelessly muddled against his sprightly Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz. As with Biden, Fetterman's people wondered why the candidate, on a long road to recovery, had ever agreed to go on that stage just days before the 2022 midterms.

“Same kind of a freak-out,” he said. "And I smoked Oz by five points.”

With no chance of recovering from being 81 to 85 in the next four years, Biden saw the cracks in his support widen, but, crucially, Democrats as a whole did not rush to judgment.

Old as he may be, Biden has had time on his side in this late-in-the-game crisis. With each tick of the clock, it becomes harder for Democrats who want him out to replace him.

But on July 2, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi lent credence to the doubts about Biden, saying she was hearing mixed opinions on whether he should stay. “I think it’s a legitimate question to say, is this an episode or is this a condition?” she said on MSNBC.

The first cracks

Within hours, Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas became the first lawmaker to say Biden should go. “I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw,” he said.

For days, Democrats had been imploring Biden to get out more, call more lawmakers and put himself in unscripted situations to show what he can do. “Come on, pick up the phone,” said Rep. Nanette Barragan of California, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and a Biden supporter.

Biden’s dilemma was clear. The more he was encouraged to do in public, the more he increased the chances of making a mistake. Still, he agreed to sit down for questions with ABC's George Stephanopoulos later that week.

But first, as scattered defections were picking up, Biden spoke in person and remotely in a closed session with Democratic governors. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, firmly behind Biden, called it a “bitch session” by unnerved governors.

In large measure, governors came away sounding supportive of Biden or at least quiet about discontent, and reported that he seemed on top of things.

Yet the session played into public perceptions of Biden as stretched thin, as he acknowledged he needs to get more sleep and limit evening events so he can go to bed earlier. The president joked that his health was fine and it was his brain that was the problem. The crack fell flat.

Panic 2.0

In 22 minutes with Stephanopoulos on July 5, Biden avoided another debacle like his debate — a matchup that had been proposed by his campaign and accepted by Trump's. But the ABC interview left few Democrats reassured.

Biden's ill-timed pauses, meandering moments and garbled words made some even more alarmed than they were before, because now the debate could not be written off as just one bad night. The ground shifted.

An architect of Obama’s two presidential election victories, David Axelrod, said it was all too much. Biden, he said, is “dangerously out-of-touch with the concerns people have about his capacities moving forward and his standing in this race.”

Rob Reiner, the Hollywood director, Democratic Party donor and “Meathead” of long-ago “All in the Family” fame, posted an expletive on X with his opinion that “It’s time for Joe Biden to step down."

Michael Moore, the Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker who forecast Trump's 2016 victory when most others on the left (and the right and the center) figured he would lose, appealed to Biden to not “let your enablers hound you into doing what your body is begging you not to do.”

Among governors, those who have been floated as presidential prospects voiced firm support for Biden, surely in part to avoid being seen as pretenders to the throne. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Gavin Newsom of California left no daylight between the president and themselves.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear told a news conference Thursday, “I support him as long as he is our nominee” but the Biden campaign needs to set “an aggressive campaign schedule” and provide "the information on his health that I think people have been asking for.”

For all that, the debate among Democrats over what to do in the aftermath of June 27 has been most pronounced in Congress, where Biden made career-long friendships in his decades as a senator. It’s the place where Biden, as president, has scored improbable wins for some of the top items on his agenda.

In inconclusive Capitol Hill meetings this week, more Democrats spoke up for Biden than against him, even as many suggested the private feelings were moving swiftly away from the president. The Congressional Black Caucus offered unqualified support and other groups circled the wagons, too. The list of Democratic House members who called for him to get out of the race grew, but the floodgates didn't open.

On Monday, Biden sent a forceful open letter to congressional Democrats declaring: "Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump.”