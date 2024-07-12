Determined to run in re-election, will defeat Trump: Biden

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he is "determined" and "fit" to seek his re-election against his Republican rival Donald Trump and a "stupid mistake" by him will not change his course as he has work to finish.

Responding to questions during a press conference at the conclusion of the NATO Summit, Biden said that no poll or person is telling him that he can't win reelection currently.

That is the only way he would consider ending his presidential bid.

"I'm determined on running," he said.

"The fact is that the consideration is that I think I'm the most qualified person to run for president. I beat him (Trump) once and I will beat him again. Secondly.. The idea that senators and congressmen are running for office worrying about the ticket is not unusual and I might add, there were at least five presidents running or incumbent presidents who had lower numbers than I have now later in a campaign," Biden said.

"So there's a long way to go in this campaign and so I'm just going to keep moving, keep moving," he said.