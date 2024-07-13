Pakistani court acquits ex-PM Imran Khan in 'illegal' marriage case, paving way for his possible release

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court on Saturday overturned the conviction and seven-year prison sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife in the case of the couple’s alleged 2018 unlawful marriage case, removing the last known hurdle in the way of his release nearly a year after he was jailed, lawyers said.

Naeem Panjutha, one of Khan's lawyers, said the court announced the verdict in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where the former premier is being held.

The acquittal comes two weeks after another appeals court upheld the February 5 conviction and sentence of Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The court in its brief order said if the couple is not wanted in any other case, they should be released.

Bibi is Khan's third wife and a spiritual healer. She was previously married to a man who claimed that they divorced in November 2017, less than three months before she married Khan. Islamic law, as upheld by Pakistan, requires a three-month waiting period before a new marriage.

Bibi has said they divorced in August 2017 and the couple insisted during the trial that they did not violate the waiting period.