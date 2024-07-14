As Gaza war rages, Palestinian culture stifled in Israel

TEL AVIV: Comedian Ayman Nahas said he has kept a "low profile" since October 7, fearing reprisals as an Arab artist in Israel while the country wages war in the Gaza strip.

He is one of many Arab artists in Israel or annexed east Jerusalem who describe facing increasing hostility and harassment and fearing looming funding cuts or arrests.

"You never know where your place is and that is not the right atmosphere to perform," said Nahas, who is also the artistic director at the Arabic-language Sard theatre in Haifa, in Israel's north.

His theatre depends on government subsidies "like 99 percent of cultural spaces" in Israel, he said.

But he fears the money could be cut, as happened in 2015 to Al-Midan, another theatre in the mixed Arab-Jewish city of Haifa after it put on a play inspired by the story of a prisoner jailed by Israel over an attack on troops.