France's Bastille Day parade meets the Olympic torch relay in an exceptional year

PARIS: Paris is hosting an extra-special guest for France’s national holiday Sunday — the Olympic flame lighting up the city’s grandiose military parade for Bastille Day.

Just 12 days before the French capital hosts exceptionally ambitious and high-security Summer Games, the torch relay is joining up with thousands of soldiers, sailors, rescuers and medics marching in Paris beneath roaring fighter jets to mark Bastille Day.

While people around France mark the day with concerts, parties and fireworks, here’s a look at what the holiday’s about, and what’s different this year:

What does Bastille Day celebrate?

On July 14, 1789, revolutionaries stormed the Bastille fortress and prison in Paris, heralding the start of the French Revolution and the end of the monarchy.

The holiday is central to the French calendar, with events across the country. It aims to embody the national motto of ‘’liberty, equality and fraternity," though not everyone in France feels the country lives up to that promise.

The Paris parade is the holiday's highlight. This year, it's paying tribute to those who freed France from Nazi occupation 80 years ago, with a re-enactment of the D-Day landings of June 6, 1944, and a display of emblems of the 31 countries whose troops contributed to the liberation. About half are African nations that were under French colonial rule during World War II.

Who takes part?

Some 4,000 people and 162 horses will march in the tightly choreographed show, among them units that served in NATO missions in eastern Europe, against Islamic extremists in the Sahel, protecting French territories in the South Pacific and global shipping corridors. They’re joined this year by three German officers from a cross-border brigade.

The ornamental uniforms are rich in symbolism — most notably those of the French Foreign Legion sappers, with long beards, leather aprons and axes from their original role as route-clearers for advancing armies.