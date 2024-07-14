Veteran Nepalese leader Oli returns as PM; has to ensure stability in politically volatile nation

KATHMANDU: K P Sharma Oli, a wily politician who has wrecked many governments in Nepal in the past and endangered ties with India during his first tenure, has a tough task ahead as the new prime minister amidst frequent political turmoil.

Almost on predictable lines, the Oli-led Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), which is the largest party in the ruling coalition, withdrew support from the government led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' last week.

Oli, 72, ditched his one-time friend Prachanda to join hands with his foe-turned-friend Sher Bahadur Deuba, leading the largest party in the House of Representatives, the Nepali Congress for the remaining 40 months of Parliament.

President Ramchandra Paudel on Sunday appointed CPN-UML Chairman Oli as the prime minister of Nepal.

This is Oli's fourth stint as the country's chief executive.

Since 2008, when the erstwhile monarchy was formally abolished and Nepal adopted an interim Constitution, it has had 13 different governments with Dahal, Deuba, and Oli serving multiple terms as prime minister akin to a musical chair.

Oli, seen as a pro-China leader, on Thursday, defended his party's decision to ditch 'Prachanda' and form a coalition government with the Nepali Congress, saying it was required for maintaining political stability and development of the country.

Gunaraj Luitel, chief editor of Nagarik Daily, explaining one of the main reasons that possibly motivated 72-year-old Oli to go for the prime minister's chair again, said: "Sidelining the ambitious smaller parties (by bigger parties) is the main cause of political instability in Nepal, especially given the party positions in provincial governments. Governments have become unstable in the provinces as smaller parties having one or two seats are also claiming the chief minister's position," he pointed out.

"Therefore, it was necessary for the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML to come together and share power to end political disorder and chaotic situation in the country," Luitel said about the CPN-UML supremo, who had joined the Communist Party of Nepal in February 1970.

Oli served as the country's prime minister from October 11, 2015, to August 3, 2016, during which Kathmandu's ties with New Delhi were strained, and then, from February 5, 2018, to May 13, 2021.

He continued to serve from May 13, 2021, to July 13, 2021 -- because of an appointment by the then President Bidya Devi Bhandari, described by local media as a success of Oli's Machiavellian tricks.

Later, the Supreme Court ruled that Oli's claim to the post of prime minister was unconstitutional.

During his first term, Oli had publicly criticised India for interfering in Nepal's internal matters and accused the southern neighbour of toppling his government.

In 2015, when Nepal adopted the new federal, democratic Constitution, the ethnic Madhesi group, populated mostly by people of Indian origin in the Terai region, protested for months claiming discrimination.

The issue did strain Indo-Nepal ties but Oli agreed to form a Nepal-India Eminent Persons' Group (EPG).

Then, ahead of assuming office for the second term, he promised to forge a partnership with India to move his country towards the path of economic prosperity.