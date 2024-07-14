US officials identify shooter as 20-year-old Pennsylvania man Thomas Crooks

PENNSYLVANIA: US officials have identified the person who shot at former United States president Donald Trump during an election rally in western Pennsylvania on Saturday, as a 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park.

Crooks was positioned on the roof of a manufacturing plant when one of his bullets reportedly grazed Trump in the ear, The Newyork post reported.

Who was Thomas Matthew Crooks?

According to the NY Post, Crooks, a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, has been identified as the assailant responsible for the violent attack on former President Donald Trump while he was addressing a rally.

The gunman reportedly positioned himself 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds, where the presidential campaign event was in full swing.

The assailant was then taken down by Secret Service snipers, who found an AR-style rifle at the scene.