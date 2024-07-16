Six, including four Pakistanis killed, 30 wounded in rare Oman attack near Shiite mosque

MUSCAT: Six people including four Pakistanis were killed and nearly 30 wounded in a shooting near a Shiite mosque in the Omani capital Muscat, officials said Tuesday, a rare attack in the otherwise stable Gulf sultanate.

Monday's mosque attack, which has yet to be claimed, came as Shiites this week mark Ashura, an annual day of mourning that commemorates the seventh-century death in battle of Imam Hussein, regarded by the sect as the rightful successor to the Prophet Mohammed.

"The Royal Oman Police have responded to a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of a mosque in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir area" of the capital, a police statement said.

The three gunmen behind the attack were killed and police officers have "concluded the procedures for dealing with the shooting," it said.

It gave a toll of six killed, including a police officer. It said 28 people "from various nationalities" were wounded, including rescuers and paramedics.

The foreign ministry in Islamabad said at least four Pakistanis were killed.

"Four Pakistanis were martyred as a result of gunshots in the dastardly terrorist attack on the Ali bin Abi Talib mosque," it said in a statement.

"Another 30 Pakistanis are under treatment in hospitals."

Footage verified by AFP shows people fleeing the Imam Ali Mosque, its minaret visible, as gunshots ring out.

A voice can be heard saying "oh God" and repeating "oh Hussein".