Relatives of those killed when MH17 was shot down mark 10 years since tragedy that claimed 298 lives

VIJFHUIZEN, Netherlands: Relatives of passengers and crew killed when Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over Ukraine gathered in Australia and the Netherlands on Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the tragedy that claimed 298 lives, over half of whom were Dutch.

Hundreds of family members — set to read out the names of all the victims — joined the Dutch king, politicians and diplomats at an event at a memorial in the Netherlands close to Schiphol, the airport the Kuala Lumpur-bound Boeing 777 departed from on July 17, 2014.

“Ten years on, the grief remains profound. The Netherlands remains determined to seek truth, justice, and account and accountability for the downing of Flight MH17,” the Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Australian Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus represented his country at the Dutch memorial site, where 298 trees were planted to commemorate each victim and sunflowers, like those that grew at the crash site, were sowed.

Many of the families arriving for the service also carried sunflowers, laying them next to trees. Flags of the countries that lost citizens hung at half-staff next to a field of blooming sunflowers.

A similar ceremony was held at Australia’s Parliament House in Canberra.

The commemorations take place as conflict continues to rage across Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion in early 2022 and as families called on Moscow to acknowledge blame.

“I don’t think anyone intended to bring down a passenger plane. So in that sense, I’m heartbroken that the conflict continues,” Paul Guard told Australian Broadcasting Corp. His parents, Roger and Jill Guard were among 38 Australian citizens and permanent residents killed.

“But I think that a lot of families would really have just liked an acknowledgment that what happened was wrong and that Russia should not have been waging war,” the son added.

The pro-Russia rebel-held border region from where a Soviet-era Buk surface-to-air missile was fatefully launched and the fields where much of the debris landed after the Boeing 777 disintegrated is now territory controlled by the Russian military.