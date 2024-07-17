Thai police say traces of cyanide discovered alongside 6 victims found dead in Bangkok hotel room

BANGKOK: The chief of the Thai police forensic division said Wednesday that police have found traces of cyanide in the coffees of six people found dead in a central Bangkok luxury hotel.

The bodies were found Tuesday in the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in downtown Bangkok. Upon checking hotel records, there were no other visitors to the room apart from the six that were found, police said. They had last been seen alive when food was delivered to the room on Monday afternoon.

Lt. Gen. Trairong Piwpan, chief of the Thai police force's forensic division, said that traces of cyanide were found in the empty cups found in the room by police, but initial results of an autopsy are expected Thursday.

Bangkok police chief Lt. Gen. Thiti Sangsawang identified the dead as two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals and said there were three males and three females.