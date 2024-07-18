Seven killed in building fire in France's Nice

NICE: A fire that broke out overnight at a residential building in a working-class neighbourhood of the southern French city of Nice killed seven people, firefighters said early Thursday.

Rescuers were alerted at around 2:30 am (0030 GMT) to the blaze in Les Moulins, the cause of which is still unknown. Despite the substantial resources deployed, "Unfortunately seven people died during this fire", rescuers said.

One person was taken to hospital as an "absolute emergency" and two others were hospitalised as "relative emergencies".

Rescuers said they were confronted by a "violent apartment fire" on the seventh floor of the building. They carried out three aerial ladder rescues and evacuated dozens.

In total, 25 fire engines and 72 firefighters were involved in tackling the fire.